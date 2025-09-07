UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $29.81 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $326.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

