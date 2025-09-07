UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,896 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 78.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.43 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

