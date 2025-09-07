UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750,759 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

