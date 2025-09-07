Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,572 Shares of Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Siga Technologies worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,370,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 447,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Siga Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Siga Technologies stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $602.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.95. Siga Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

