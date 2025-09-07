Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.00% of Spok worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 309.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 62.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 862.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 12,125.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Insider Activity at Spok

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $193,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,394.03. This represents a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,832.73. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOK

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.