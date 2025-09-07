Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 826,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 461,914 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $794,712.44. The trade was a 33.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,611.98. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

