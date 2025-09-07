Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 104.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 5.9% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

