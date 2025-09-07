U S Wealth Group LLC. Sells 228 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

U S Wealth Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.9% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.35.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

