U S Wealth Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

U S Wealth Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.8% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,099.21 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,171.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,002.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

