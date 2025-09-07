Two Seas Capital LP Acquires Shares of 115,663 FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000. FTAI Aviation comprises 0.4% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 0.11% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $154.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.65.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.