Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Up 22.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) were up 22.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 2,115,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 310,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Tudor Gold Trading Up 22.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$225.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About Tudor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.