Trybe Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Trybe Capital Management LP lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 6.8% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

NOW stock opened at $913.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $936.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.