Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 747,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.24 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

