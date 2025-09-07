Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 747,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.24 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.