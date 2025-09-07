Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 696,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 101,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$24.24 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
