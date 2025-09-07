Triavera Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Triavera Capital LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.7% of Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

