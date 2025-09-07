Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $413.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

