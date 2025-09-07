Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 240,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

