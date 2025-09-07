Third Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 4.2% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $274,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.57 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

