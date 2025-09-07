Thiel Macro LLC Makes New $45.35 Million Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Thiel Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,000. ASML accounts for about 29.6% of Thiel Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $781.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.23. The company has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $873.65.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

