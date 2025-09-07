Theleme Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Theleme Partners LLP decreased its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up 1.0% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sony by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 729,218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sony by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sony by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

