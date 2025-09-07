Theleme Partners LLP Has $150.66 Million Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 11.8% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $150,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2%

TransUnion stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $443,405 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.