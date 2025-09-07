The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Stake Increased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 486,241 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $63,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

COO opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

