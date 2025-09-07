The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 7.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 6.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Allstate by 74.7% during the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 42,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

