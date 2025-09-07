Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 71,252 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,252 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

