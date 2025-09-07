Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 292,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 14,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

