Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

