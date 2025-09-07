Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $466.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

