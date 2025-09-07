Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

