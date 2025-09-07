Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $350.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.51 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.