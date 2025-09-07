TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,341 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of TeraWulf worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WULF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TeraWulf by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,734 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TeraWulf by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TeraWulf by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,603,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

TeraWulf Stock Up 2.9%

WULF opened at $9.13 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 3.36.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,244.16. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

