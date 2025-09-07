Tensile Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Tensile Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,272 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 6.9% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $53,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $828,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $77.88 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $85.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

