Tensile Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. PROS comprises about 2.5% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 2.12% of PROS worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PROS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PROS by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. PROS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

