TenCore Partners LP Cuts Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

TenCore Partners LP lowered its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for 12.7% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $24,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,248,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $185.73 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

