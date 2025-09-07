Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $12.83 Million Position in Blaize Holdings, Inc. $BZAI

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,353,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 6.25% of Blaize at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blaize during the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter worth about $644,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZAI opened at $3.11 on Friday. Blaize Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Blaize ( NASDAQ:BZAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Blaize has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blaize in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blaize has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

