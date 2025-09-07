Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 22,600 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 1,016,902 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -174.17 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Belsky acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $251,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,715. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,311,788.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,970 shares in the company, valued at $23,612,185.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,948 shares of company stock valued at $99,011,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.