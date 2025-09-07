Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 165,129 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,129 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.47% of Global-e Online worth $88,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 33,950.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,360 shares during the period. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 1,477,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after purchasing an additional 836,522 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 149.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 748,608 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,203,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $12,493,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

