Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,853 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $12,485,922.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $163,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,607,455.04. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

