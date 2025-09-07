Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,362,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after buying an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,452,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.