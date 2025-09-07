Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 56,100 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $32,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $366,959,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% during the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

