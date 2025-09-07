Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 117,740 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9,113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,032 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,919,000 after acquiring an additional 378,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after acquiring an additional 405,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 32.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,450,914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,709,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.84.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

