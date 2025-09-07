Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 337,874 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 2.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.35% of HDFC Bank worth $591,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.