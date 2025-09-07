Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,500 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Yum China worth $148,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.