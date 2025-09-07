Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 266,548 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,548 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of nVent Electric worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.9%

nVent Electric stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

