Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.2% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in AutoZone by 645.7% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 101.0% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,216.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,929.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3,744.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,248.14.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $116,321,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,148.90.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

