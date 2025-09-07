Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Invests $1.43 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $418.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

