Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 4.6% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

