TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, adecreaseof51.0% from the July 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. 84,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,596. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 125,801 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,486,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,386,000 after buying an additional 570,125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 159,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

