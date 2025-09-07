TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, adecreaseof51.0% from the July 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. 84,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,596. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
