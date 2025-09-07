Tamar Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Tamar Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $226.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

