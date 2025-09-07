Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 6,481 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $95.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

