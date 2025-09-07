Tamar Securities LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $372.39 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

